UPDATE 1-J&J unit to pay $2.5 billion in U.S. hip implant settlement

NEW YORK Nov 19 A unit of Johnson & Johnson
has agreed to pay an estimated $2.5 billion to settle
thousands of lawsuits from individuals allegedly injured by the
company's artificial hip implants, the company announced
Tuesday.
The settlement, announced during a hearing in federal court
in Ohio on Tuesday, would compensate an estimated 8,000 patients
who underwent surgery to replace their hip implants, according
to a statement from Johnson & Johnson unit Depuy Orthopaedics
Inc and lawyers for the plaintiffs.
The company was defending more than 12,000 lawsuits in state
and federal court over injuries allegedly caused by its
metal-on-metal ASR hip-replacement systems, according to a
regulatory filing.
Depuy recalled the ASR hip system in 2010, after data
suggested that it failed at a higher-than-expected rate. At the
time, the company had sold about 93,000 systems worldwide.
The settlement would compensate plaintiffs who have
undergone surgery to replace their hips as of Aug. 31, 2013, the
company said Tuesday. The company estimated that 8,000
plaintiffs would be eligible.
"The U.S. settlement program provides compensation for
eligible patients without the delay and uncertainty of
protracted litigation," said Andrew Ekdahl, president of Depuy
Synthes Joint Reconstruction, in a statement.
The company said it will continue to defend itself in the
remaining lawsuits not resolved by the agreement.