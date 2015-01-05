J&J buys bowel drug license option from Isis Pharma for $835 mln

BRIEF-Datatrak International reports Q1 revenue $1.953 million
* Datatrak International, Inc. reports first quarter results of 2017
Jan 5 Johnson & Johnson will pay Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc up to $835 million for the option to license three drugs targeting autoimmune diseases in the bowel.
Isis Pharmaceuticals said it will receive $35 million in an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive royalties on sales of the drugs.
Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of J&J, will have the right to license a drug from each of the programs once a candidate is identified, the Carlsbad, California-based developer said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Amrep Corp - Unit Palm Coast Data entered into settlement agreement and mutual general release with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
* Catalent, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results