J&J to replace Tylenol unit management - WSJ

Jan 30 Johnson & Johnson will
replace two company group chairmen in charge of its unit that
makes Tylenol, following a series of recalls of its popular
medicines, the Wall Street Journal said, citing an internal
company announcement.
The company will replace Patrick Mutchler, who was put in
charge of overseeing the McNeil Consumer Healthcare unit last
April, and Pericles Stamatiades, who is the chief strategist for
J&J's consumer businesses.
Mutchler is retiring after 35 years with J&J, and will be
replaced by Roberto Marques, who heads the company's consumer
businesses in North America.
Stamatiades will leave the firm by the end of March, and his
duties will be assigned to other company officials, according to
the newspaper.
Since 2009, the consumer products company has, in a series
of recalls, pulled hundreds of millions of bottles and packages
of its medicines, such as Children's Tylenol, Motrin, Rolaids
and Benadryl.
J&J could not immediately be reached for comment outside
U.S. business hours.