J&J unit issues U.S. recall of Motrin drops for infants

Sept 6 Johnson & Johnson's consumer
healthcare unit said on Friday it is recalling about 200,000
bottles of concentrated Motrin drops for infants due to
potential contamination with plastic particles.
The company is asking U.S. retailers to remove the affected
half-ounce bottles of original berry flavored drops from store
shelves. It said consumers should dispose of any recalled
product they may have and suggested they contact the company
about refunds.
Three lots are being recalled because plastic particles,
about the size of a poppy seed, were identified during the
manufacturing of a fourth, undistributed, lot of the drops.
J&J said it determined that the particles originated in a
shipment from a third party supplier of ibuprofen, the active
ingredient in the Motrin drops.
The company said in a statement that it has worked with that
supplier to ensure that corrective measures are in place, and
said use of the drops is unlikely to cause adverse medical
reactions.
In 2010, J&J took more than 40 nonprescription products off
store shelves, including Children's Tylenol, after investigators
identified problems at its Fort Washington, Pennsylvania
manufacturing plant, in what the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has characterized as the largest recall of
children's medicine in the agency's history.
The company agreed in July to pay $22.9 million to end a
lawsuit from investors who claimed it concealed quality-control
failures.