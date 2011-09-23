J&J recalls Eprex anemia drug from 17 countries

* About 6,300 prefilled syringes involved in recall

* No adverse events or harm to patients reported

Sept 23 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), which has been beset by manufacturing problems and product recalls over the past two years, has recalled thousands of prefilled syringes of its Eprex anemia drug due to inconsistent potency, the diversified healthcare company said.

Two batches of the red blood cell booster -- originally containing about 200,000 syringes -- were involved in the voluntary recall from 17 countries, including Britain, France and Germany.

There have been no reports of harm to patients from the affected Eprex batches, said J&J spokesman Stefan Gijssels.

"The batches were already delivered to market quite a while ago, so we assume the majority has already been consumed," Gijssels said in a telephone interview on Friday.

J&J estimates that there should be less than 6,300 syringes remaining on the market that are actually affected by the recall.

"The company is working with regulatory authorities in 17 countries to voluntarily execute a recall of two batches of Eprex as a safety precaution," Gijssels said.

A routine internal quality analysis found that a number of the syringes contained Eprex that was either above or below the required potencies, he said.

Health regulators have placed tight potency restrictions on the use of Eprex and similar anemia drugs over safety concerns. Eprex, which is sold in the United States under the brand name Procrit, is primarily used to help anemic chronic kidney disease patients avoid blood transfusions.

Eprex and Procrit had combined sales of about $2 billion in 2010.

J&J has endured waves of recalls across its various product lines, including hundreds of millions of bottles of adult and children's consumer medicines, such as Tylenol. The company has also had to recall faulty hip replacements, contact lenses, schizophrenia drugs and many other products over the past two years, and was forced to place some of its manufacturing plants under U.S. government supervision.

The other countries involved in the latest recall were Canada, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Russia, Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Albania, Egypt, Israel and Taiwan, the company said. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)