版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 15日 星期二 19:55 BJT

J&J results beat estimates on strong drug sales

Oct 15 Johnson & Johnson reported better than expected quarterly results on strong growth for its prescription drugs, including new treatments for cancer and to prevent blood clots.

The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday reported net earnings of $2.98 billion, or $1.04 per share, for the third quarter. That compared with $2.97 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.36 per share. Analysts on average, had expected $1.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐