J&J results beat estimates on strong drug sales

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
Oct 15 Johnson & Johnson reported better than expected quarterly results on strong growth for its prescription drugs, including new treatments for cancer and to prevent blood clots.
The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday reported net earnings of $2.98 billion, or $1.04 per share, for the third quarter. That compared with $2.97 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.36 per share. Analysts on average, had expected $1.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"