UPDATE 1-J&J hit with $1.1 bln Risperdal penalty in Arkansas

April 11 An Arkansas state judge has ordered
Johnson & Johnson to pay a $1.1 billion penalty after a
jury found the company guilty of using fraudulent tactics to
sell its Risperdal anti-psychotic medicine.
Arkansas sued the diversified healthcare company, saying it
had deceived thousands of doctors in the state by touting the
one-time blockbuster medicine as better and safer than rival
therapies and marketing it for unapproved uses in children and
the elderly.
The state alleged the company had caused its Medicaid
insurance program for the poor to greatly overpay for Risperdal.
Following a two-week trial in Pulaski County Circuit Court
in Little Rock, a jury on Tuesday found that J&J had marketed
the drug inappropriately. Judge Tim Fox handed down the $1.1
billion penalty on Wednesday.
"We are disappointed with the judge's decision on
penalties," said J&J spokeswoman Teresa Mueller, who confirmed
the award. She said J&J would appeal the award if the company's
motion for a new trial is denied.
A clerk for Judge Fox declined to provide details from his
decision, saying it had not yet been formally filed with the
court.
J&J in January said it would pay $158 million to settle a
Texas lawsuit accusing it of improperly marketing Risperdal to
patients in that state's Medicaid program, and similar lawsuits
are pending in a number of other states. The Texas settlement
fully resolved claims in that state but did not affect other
state and federal Risperdal litigation.
The U.S. Department of Justice for years has been
investigating allegations that J&J marketed Risperdal for
unapproved uses, including for nursing home residents. Federal
prosecutors in Washington, D.C., earlier this year nixed a
tentative $1 billion settlement with J&J, holding out for a
bigger settlement with the drugmaker, according to published
reports.
J&J shares were off 6 cents at $64.14 in afternoon trade