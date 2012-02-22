J&J offers EU concessions for Synthes buy

BRUSSELS Feb 22 U.S. healthcare company
Johnson & Johnson has offered concessions in a bid to
ease EU regulatory concerns over its $21.3 billion purchase of
Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc, the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
The Commission, the competition regulator for the 27-country
European Union, said it would decide on the deal by April 26 as
it extended its deadline by 10 working days to assess the
concessions.
J&J, which is buying Synthes to boost its orthopaedics
franchise in its largest ever acquisition, submitted its
concessions on Wednesday.
Some analysts have said J&J may have to divest some trauma
assets to win regulatory approval. Medical devices and
diagnostics made up 40 percent of its 2010 sales. Rivals in the
sector include Stryker and Zimmer.
Companies can either offer to sell off assets or agree to
licensing deals to offset possible anti-competitive effects from
mergers or acquisitions.