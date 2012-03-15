UPDATE 1-J&J set to win EU okay to buy Synthes-source

* EU regulator set to accept J&J concessions in trauma
devices
* Approval could come before EU's April 26 deadline
* $21.3 bln deal is J&J's biggest acquisition
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 15 Johnson & Johnson
is set to gain EU approval for its planned $21.3 billion
buy of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes after
offering concessions to address concerns over its dominance in
trauma devices, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
J&J wants Synthes, its largest ever acquisition, to boost
its orthopaedics franchise and submitted its proposals to the
European Commission last month.
"The deal will be cleared by the Commission," said the
person who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
The EU executive, which is scheduled to decide by April 26
whether to approve the takeover, could issue a decision earlier
than that deadline, the person said.
A second person with direct knowledge of the case said J&J's
concessions related to trauma products which are used to treat
bone fractures. Neither J&J nor the Commission provided details
on the proposals.
The Commission opened an in-depth investigation in November
last year, saying it wanted to make sure that rivals would still
be able to compete effectively once the deal is completed.
Medical devices and diagnostics accounted for two fifths of
J&J's turnover in 2010. It competes with Stryker and
Zimmer.