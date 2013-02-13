Johnson & Johnson loses $63 million verdict in Motrin case

Feb 13 A Massachusetts jury on Wednesday said
Johnson & Johnson must pay a teenage girl and her family
$63 million, finding she lost much of her skin and suffered
other serious harm after taking the company's Motrin painkiller
in 2003.
The Plymouth Superior Court jury found that Samantha Reckis
developed Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal
Necrolysis after taking Children's Motrin when she was 7 years
old.
The company confirmed the award to Reuters. An attorney for
Reckis was not immediately available for comment.
Johnson & Johnson, in a statement, said the Reckis family
"has suffered a tragedy and we sympathize deeply with them."
But the diversified healthcare company said it disagrees
with the jury decision and is considering additional legal
options. It said the medical conditions are very rare and their
specific cause is difficult to ascertain.