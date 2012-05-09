J&J seeks Xarelto approval to prevent stent clots

May 9 Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it asked U.S. regulators to approve use of its Xarelto blood thinner for a new use, in reducing the risk of blood clots developing in heart stents.

The U.S. drugmaker said it asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the new use in patients with acute coronary syndrome, a group of conditions that include heart attacks and chest pain caused by clogged coronary arteries.

The oral anti-coagulant, developed in partnership with German drugmaker Bayer AG, is already awaiting U.S. approval for a related use: in reducing the risk of new heart attacks and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

Xarelto is currently approved to reduce the risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs of people who have just undergone hip or knee replacements, and to prevent strokes among people with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.