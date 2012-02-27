UPDATE 1-Bayer, J&J clot drug to get fast FDA review for ACS

FEB 27 The blood clot preventer Xarelto from Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG was granted priority review from U.S. health regulators for use in patients suffering from the heart condition known as acute coronary syndrome (ACS), J&J said on Monday.

With priority review status the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will decide whether to approve the drug for that use within six months, rather than the usual 10- to 12-month review period. The agency grants priority review to products considered to be potentially significant therapeutic advancements over existing therapies.

That would mean an FDA decision is likely to come in late June. The companies said they submitted the application for a third use for Xarelto on Dec. 29.

Xarelto, known chemically as rivaroxaban, is already approved to help reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in patients suffering from an irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation and to prevent blood clots in patients who had undergone hip or knee replacements.

In a pivotal clinical trial presented in November, low doses of Xarelto cut the risk of death by more than 30 percent when used on top of standard blood thinners in ACS patients.

ACS occurs when a coronary artery in blocked, reducing blood flow to the heart, often leading to a heart attack or chest pain.