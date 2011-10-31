UPDATE 1-Struggling JJB says won't run out of cash

* Says year outcome likely to fall short of expectations
* H1 underlying pretax loss 35.5 mln pounds, vs 21.9 mln
loss
* Revenue 142 million pounds, down 22.6 percent
* Net funds 17 million pounds
* Shares down 19 percent
(Adds detail, CEO, FD, analyst comments, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Oct 31 JJB Sports , the
struggling British retailer rescued by a deal with landlords in
March, said it will not run out of cash, when issuing a
full-year profit warning alongside a wider first-half loss.
"We looked at our forecasts fairly hard for the next 12
months and ran a number of scenarios based on the macroeconomic
environment and the consumer environment and under all cases we
have sufficient funds," finance director Dave Williams told
Reuters on Monday.
Wigan, northwest England-based JJB, which counts America's
richest man Bill Gates among its major shareholders, ended its
half year with net funds of 17 million pounds ($27 million),
having raised 96.5 million over the past year to fund a
turnaround plan.
JJB shares fell 19 percent after it said trading had got
worse since mid-September as retail market conditions
deteriorated.
Retailers are generally struggling as disposable incomes are
squeezed by rising prices, subdued wage growth, a lack of
credit and government austerity measures.
"As with most retailers, our year-end outturn is dependent
on Christmas trading, nevertheless if current trading conditions
continue our year-end outturn is likely to be worse than our
base-budget indicates," JJB said.
Philip Dorgan, analyst at Panmure Gordon, JJB's house
broker, said investors' focus would be on whether management can
continue to fund the business.
He said there was a risk an expected sales recovery would
not materialise and raised his forecast underlying pretax loss
for the year to end-January to 50 million pounds from 40
million.
"On our new numbers, JJB has minimum headroom of 10 million
pounds over its banking facilities," said Dorgan.
JJB, which competes with larger rival Sports Direct
as well as supermarkets and online retailers, made an underlying
pretax loss of 35.5 million pounds in the 26 weeks to July 31
versus a loss of 21.9 million in the same period a year ago.
The firm, which trades from 195 stores, employing over
4,500, said revenue fell 22.6 percent to 142 million pounds,
with sales from stores open over a year slumping 17.7 percent.
Gross margin was down 6.4 percentage points.
The results were impacted by the closing of 49 unprofitable
stores and the sell-out of old and obsolete stock.
JJB's rescue deal with landlords in March was the second in
two years, and allowed it to close poorly performing stores and
cut rent payments on others. Without the deal, it would have
fallen into administration.
The firm's new strategy is to target keen amateurs,
recreational sports participants and sporting families, with
better stores and new and improved product ranges.
It is hopeful of a fillip to sales from the Euro 2012
football championships and London Olympics.
"We always said it was not going to be quick and it wasn't
going to be easy ... but we are making good progress and I think
the shareholders at the point at which we went through the
capital raisings earlier on this year were very clear this is a
three to five year window," said Chief Executive Keith Jones.
Shares in JJB, which prior to Monday's update had lost 85
percent of their value over the last year, were down 2.75 pence
at 11.5 pence at 0959 GMT, valuing the business at 34 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.619 pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter and Helen
Massy-Beresford)