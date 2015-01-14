BRIEF-Shanghai Jin Jiang to acquire hotel operator Groupe du Louvre for about 960 mln to 1.2 bln euros

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says to acquire hotel operator Groupe du Louvre for about 960 million euros ($1.13 billion) to 1.21 billion euros from Star SDL Investment
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/14VhxQY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8516 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BMC Stock Holdings Inc Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016