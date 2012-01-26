Jones Lang Lasalle picks Goldman's Kasai to head Japan business

Jan 26 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc said on Thursday that it has hired Toshinobu Kasai, previously Japan head at Goldman Sachs Real Estate Private Equity Investment Area, to head its business in Japan.

The company said Yoichiro Hamaoka, who had run the property brokerage's business in Japan for the last 12 years, was stepping down and would take on the role of chairman.

Kasai launched Goldman Sachs Realty in Asia, having joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc in 1999 from Daiwa Securities Group Inc, and became a Goldman partner in 2004. He takes up his new role from April.

"Kasai is well known and respected in the Japanese banking and real estate markets and is the ideal candidate to build on the legacy that Hamaoka leaves us with," said Alastair Hughes, Asia chief executive for Jones Lang LaSalle. "I am confident that Kasai's extensive experience in financial services and real estate will enable him to successfully drive our business forward."