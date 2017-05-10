MOVES-JLT Re makes new appointments to its aviation team

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, said it hired Graham Barden and Jon Warner to its aviation team as partners.
Prior to joining JLT, Barden was managing partner of aviation at Lockton LLP, while Warner was a senior vice president of the aviation team at Lockton.
They will both be based in London.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit