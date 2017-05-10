版本:
2017年 5月 10日

MOVES-JLT Re makes new appointments to its aviation team

May 10 JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, said it hired Graham Barden and Jon Warner to its aviation team as partners.

Prior to joining JLT, Barden was managing partner of aviation at Lockton LLP, while Warner was a senior vice president of the aviation team at Lockton.

They will both be based in London.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
