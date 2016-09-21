MOVES-JLT Re names Jonathan Garnett as managing director, Malaysia

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, said it had appointed Jonathan Garnett as the managing director of its recently established business in Malaysia.
Garnett will be responsible for helping grow JLT Re's footprint in the Asia Pacific region.
He will be based in JLT Re's Kuala Lumpur office and will report to Stuart Beatty, chief executive of JLT Re, APAC. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.