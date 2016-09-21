版本:
MOVES-JLT Re names Jonathan Garnett as managing director, Malaysia

Sept 21 JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc, said it had appointed Jonathan Garnett as the managing director of its recently established business in Malaysia.

Garnett will be responsible for helping grow JLT Re's footprint in the Asia Pacific region.

He will be based in JLT Re's Kuala Lumpur office and will report to Stuart Beatty, chief executive of JLT Re, APAC. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

