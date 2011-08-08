Canada ETF assets tilt lower with markets in July

* Canada ETF managed assets off 1 pct in July to $39.2 bln

* Canadian ETFs had overall net inflows of C$86 mln

* Investors buying fixed income and dividend yielding ETFs

TORONTO, Aug 8 Canadians put more money into exchange traded funds in July but market weakness led to a 1 percent decline in value of the assets managed in the ETFs, according to a report released on Monday.

ETFs -- investment vehicles owning an array of stocks or other assets and traded on public exchanges -- had net inflows in Canada of C$86 million in July, BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest money manager, said in a monthly report.

Assets under management in the funds fell 1 percent to C$39.2 billion ($39.6 billion) from June as stock market volatility increased on worries about U.S. and European debt problems.

Assets managed in in Canadian equity ETFs dropped by C$327 million to C$22.62 billion in July, as investors flocked to more defensive asset classes like fixed income, Oliver McMahon, director of product management for iShares Canada, said in an interview.

ETFs that contain dividend-paying stocks were also popular with investors, he said.

"They're not expecting to shoot the lights out with capital appreciation. They are just looking for a constant, steady trickle of income."

Fixed income ETFs added C$368 million in assets in the month, to C$9.89 billion.

Commodity-linked ETFs fell by C$106 million to C$1.53 billion, while inverse ETFs, which bet against the market, rose by C$143 million to C$701 million.

Assets in international equity ETFs were up C$7 million to C$4.30 billion, and balanced ETFs gained C$1 million to C$175 million.

Low fees and greater transparency have helped ETFs attract strong investment inflows in recent years. Unlike mutual fund shares, which are re-priced once a day, the price of an ETF is publicly quoted and visible throughout the day.

BlackRock's Canadian iShares business had a market share of 69 percent in July, down 1.5 percentage points from its June report. Its assets under management were C$27.05 billion, compared with C$28.02 billion month earlier.

Claymore Investments had 16.2 percent market share, up 1.2 percentage points from June. The value of its ETF assets in Canada rose to C$6.37 billion from C$6.27 billion.

Horizon ETF assets held steady at C$2.82 billion, and Bank of Montreal's (BMO.TO) ETF assets were up to C$2.63 billion from C$2.51 billion.

Invesco PowerShares and XTF Capital, both new entrants to the Canadian ETF marketplace, had C$297 million and C$57 million respectively in assets under management at the end of July.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Frank McGurty)