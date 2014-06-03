版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 20:45 BJT

J M Smucker hikes coffee prices after arabica surge

NEW YORK, June 3 J M Smucker Co will increase most packaged coffee prices in the United States by an average of 9 percent following the near doubling in arabica prices since the start of the year, it said on Tuesday.

The move by Smucker, which is considered a trend setter by the industry, is likely to trigger price hikes by other major coffee roasters as they seek to protect profits from the soaring bean prices.

Arabica prices have nearly doubled this year and hit their highest price in more than two years in April on concerns that Brazil's worst drought in decades would damage crops in the world's biggest producer. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐