UPDATE 3-Smucker cuts outlook as price hikes hit demand

* Q3 adj. EPS $1.22 vs est $1.41
* Sales $1.47 bln vs est $1.54 bln
* Sees FY adj. EPS $4.60-$4.65 vs prior view $4.90-$5.00
By Mihir Dalal
Feb 16 J. M. Smucker Co reported
lower-than-expected quarterly results and slashed its earnings
forecast for the year, as higher prices of brands like Jif
peanut butter and Folgers coffee put off shoppers and increased
costs hurt margins.
Smucker shares fell 7 percent before the bell on Thursday on
the weak results and outlook.
The company has been hiking prices to combat
higher costs of raw materials like coffee and peanut butter.
Higher prices and increased competition led to a 10 percent
decline in overall sales volumes in the third quarter.
"Our volume was lower than expected as a result of our
higher price points coupled with lower consumer demand across
the food industry," Chief Operating Officer Vince Byrd said in a
statement.
Gross margins in the third quarter fell to 32.6 percent,
from 37.4 percent, a year ago, hurt by higher costs of green
coffee, edible oils, peanuts and flour.
Smucker warned that green coffee costs will continue to rise
through its fourth quarter, and peanut costs are expected to be
"significantly higher."
However, the company said other commodity costs were
"stablising" and that it may tweak its prices and promotional
activity in the face of weaker demand.
WEAK RESULTS
Smucker now expects an adjusted profit of $4.60 a share to
$4.65 a share for fiscal 2012, down from its previous outlook of
$4.90 a share to $5.00 a share.
The company's third-quarter profit fell to $116.8 million,
or $1.03 a share, from $132 million, or $1.11 a share, a year
ago. Excluding items, it earned $1.22 a share, while analysts
expected $1.41 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 12 percent to $1.47 billion, but missed Wall
Street estimates of $1.54 billion.
Smucker shares closed at $78.15 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange. The stock is flat so far this year, lagging a 7
percent rise in the broader market.