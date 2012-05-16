UPDATE 1-Smucker workers union warns of strike

* 270 workers may go on strike

* Union alleges Smucker wants to cut senior workers' rights

May 16 More than 270 workers at the largest U.S. coffee packager J.M. Smucker Co may go on a strike amid concerns that senior workers' rights will be curtailed, a union representing the workers said on Wednesday.

The union, Teamsters Local 436 in Cleveland, Ohio, said Smucker is "insisting on eliminating senior workers' rights, which the company claims is necessary to operate their new plant."

Smucker, which makes Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, is building a $150 million facility in Orrville, Ohio. Smucker has said the facility is expected to start production this summer.

The union said the company rejected its offer to extend the current labor agreement for two years with no changes or raises.

The company has about 4,500 employees, according to a regulatory filing in April 2011.

Smucker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company closed at $77.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.