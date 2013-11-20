BRIEF-The J M Smucker Co Q2 earnings per share $1.46

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Nov 20 J. M. Smucker Co : * The J M Smucker Company announces fiscal 2014 second quarter results * Sees FY 2014 sales down about 2 percent * Qtrly earnings per share $1.46 * Sees 2014 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.72 to $5.82 excluding items * Qtrly earnings per share excluding special project costs $ 1.52 * Qtrly net sales $1.56 billion versus $1.63 billion * Says 2014 net sales prior forecast was decrease of 1 percent * Q2 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $5.84, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Overall commodity costs were lower during Q2 2014, compared to the second
quarter of 2013, due primarily to green coffee" * Expects segment profit growth in the back half of its fiscal year as lower
peanut costs are realized and manufacturing costs decrease * Lower Q2 sales due to impact of a 4 percent reduction in net price
realization reflecting price declines taken over the past twelve months * Says favorable sales mix contributed 1 percent to net sales in the second
quarter of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.