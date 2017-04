Feb 14 J.M. Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it cut the prices of its coffee and peanut butter products.

The company said revenue fell to $1.47 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 31.

J.M. Smucker's net income rose to $166.7 million, or $1.59 per share, in the quarter from $154.2 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.