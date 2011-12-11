JM Smucker's shares set for more gains-Barron's

NEW YORK Dec 11 Investors could reap a total return of nearly 15 percent next year on shares of J.M. Smucker Co which is benefiting from moderating raw materials costs, Barron's said in its Dec 12 edition.

Smucker's shares have risen 18 percent over the past year, versus a 2.3 percent gain in the S&P 500, despite a challenging environment for the packaged foods maker.

The shares still look undervalued for a company that has a history of rising dividends and strong earnings, Barron's financial newspaper said.