JM Smucker's shares set for more gains-Barron's

BRIEF-Party City Holdco says Roy Jones V. Party City Holdco lawsuit has been dismissed
* Party City Holdco Inc says Roy Jones V. Party City Holdco lawsuit has been dismissed by U.S. District court in Southern District Of New York
NEW YORK Dec 11 Investors could reap a total return of nearly 15 percent next year on shares of J.M. Smucker Co which is benefiting from moderating raw materials costs, Barron's said in its Dec 12 edition.
Smucker's shares have risen 18 percent over the past year, versus a 2.3 percent gain in the S&P 500, despite a challenging environment for the packaged foods maker.
The shares still look undervalued for a company that has a history of rising dividends and strong earnings, Barron's financial newspaper said.
* Says TeamHealth Holdings to pay $60 million to settle Medicare and Medicaid false claims act allegations
* REPORTS A 9.94 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN INTELLICHECK MOBILISA INC AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjZtdT) Further company coverage: