J&J vaccine completely prevented HIV in half of monkeys in trial

| CHICAGO, July 2
CHICAGO, July 2 An experimental Johnson &
Johnson vaccine completely prevented HIV infection in
half of monkeys that got the shot and then were exposed to high
doses of an aggressive virus, results that spurred the company
to test the vaccine in people, academic and company researchers
said on Thursday.
The international trial is underway in 400 healthy
volunteers in the United States, East Africa, South Africa and
Thailand. It is the first time since Merck's failed 2007
trial that a major pharmaceutical company has sponsored clinical
development of an HIV vaccine, said Dr. Dan Barouch, a vaccine
researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Ragon
Institute of Massachusetts General Hosptial, MIT and Harvard.
Some 35 million people are infected with HIV, the virus that
causes AIDS. Since it began spreading 30 years ago, AIDS has
killed 40 million people worldwide.
Despite progress in treatments, experts believe a vaccine is
the best hope for eradicating the disease.
In a pair of studies, published online in the journal
Science, Barouch and colleagues at J&J and elsewhere tested a
two-step vaccine, which involves priming the immune system using
a weakened version of the cold virus to sneak HIV genes into the
body. The second, boost phase involves injecting individuals
with a purified HIV surface protein designed to provoke a strong
immune response.
The company is using the same prime-boost strategy in its
Ebola vaccine, now in early-stage human trials, Dr. Paul
Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer and worldwide chairman,
pharmaceuticals, told Reuters.
Stoffels said the HIV vaccine trial in monkeys was designed
to test the limits of the vaccine, exposing the animals to high
levels of an aggressive virus that attacks non-human primates
known as simian immunodeficiency virus, a close cousin to HIV.
The virus was potent enough to infect 100 percent of
unvaccinated animals after six exposures. Even so, half of the
animals who got the vaccine were completely protected.
Stoffels said the infection rate per exposure in the trial
is about 100 times greater than what is typically seen in
humans. J&J expects the vaccine to prove even more effective in
people, but even if the vaccine only protects half of those
people who get it, "it will still have an enormous public health
impact," Stoffels said.
If all goes well with the early-stage trial, Stoffels
expects a larger, phase 2b study would start in the next 18 to
24 months.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by David Gregorio)