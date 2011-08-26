UPDATE 1-J&J pain drug Nucynta ER gets FDA nod

* Nucynta ER is the extended release version of Nucynta
* Approved with a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy
(Follows alerts)
Aug 26 Johnson and Johnson unit Janssen
Pharmaceuticals got U.S. regulatory approval to market its oral
pain drug Nucynta ER for moderate to severe chronic pain when an
opioid analgesic is needed for extended use.
Nucynta ER is an extended-release version of the company's
already approved pain drug Nucynta.
The drug has been approved along with a risk evaluation and
mitigation strategy, also known as REMS, to educate prescribers
about the potential for abuse, misuse, overdose and addiction
from exposure to the drug.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the
American Pain Foundation suggests that more than 42 million
Americans age 20 and over suffer from chronic pain, the company
said in a statement.
Johnson and Johnson shares closed at $64.55 Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)