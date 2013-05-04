FDA approves J&J sedation drug device

U.S. business seeks action, not trade war, in Xi-Trump summit
May 3 U.S. regulators have approved Johnson & Johnson's Sedasys system to sedate patients during colonoscopies without the need for a physician to monitor delivery of the injectable sedating agent, the company said on Friday.
The device injects the patients who have different types of colonoscopy procedures with propofol, a minimal-to-moderate sedation agent widely used in colonoscopy procedures.
The system reduces the risks of oversedation when compared to other traditional methods, Johnson & Johnson said in a release, with 99 percent of patients recovering from the effects within 10 minutes after administration of the drug.
J&J said the system is expected to be introduced on a limited basis beginning in 2014.
The company estimates that 15 million patients in the United States are candidates for these procedures.
