版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 22:20 BJT

New Issue-Jo-Ann Stores sells $325 mln in notes

Oct 10 Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. 
on Tuesday sold $325 million of senor PIK toggle notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays
Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: JO-ANN STORES

AMT $325 MLN    COUPON 9.75 PCT    MATURITY    10/15/2019  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.764   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 10 PCT       SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 889 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐