HOW TO PLAY IT-Slicing the stagnant U.S. jobs market

NEW YORK, July 10 Economic worries in Europe and
slowing growth in China are prompting some investors and
analysts to focus on domestically oriented U.S. companies in
sectors such as healthcare, transportation and real estate.
Their strategy: While global issues will likely affect
companies that get much of their revenue overseas, a stronger
dollar will give U.S. consumers some relief and provide a boost
for domestic businesses.
As earnings season begins, stagnation in the U.S. jobs
market is not their primary focus.
"We continue to believe that lower energy prices and
interest rates and rising stock prices will likely spark renewed
momentum in both consumer spending and manufacturing by
quarter's end," Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Investors, wrote in a note to clients last Friday.
The dollar has gained about 5 percent against a basket of
currencies this year, prompting companies such as Procter &
Gamble Co and McDonald's Corp to warn investors
that the stronger dollar could cut into overseas profits.
Gasoline prices, meanwhile, are down 6 percent from this
time last year, according to the American Automobile
Association. Lower gas prices could help retailers focused on
middle- and lower-income consumers, who are most impacted by
energy costs.
Here are suggestions for ways to play the combination of a
strong dollar and weak jobs growth.
DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COMPANIES
Companies that earn most of their money in the United States
could outperform global competitors even if the job market does
not improve, analysts said.
Jonathan Golub, strategist at UBS, wrote in a note to
clients on Monday that in the last two quarters, domestically
oriented companies had stronger revenue surprises than companies
whose revenue comes from around the globe. He expects that trend
to continue.
"While U.S. economic data has generally missed expectations
over the past several months, it has held up much better than
elsewhere," he said.
Total foreign GDP is expected to drag behind the U.S.
economy by 0.6 percent this year after outpacing U.S. growth by
3.9 percent since 2000, Golub said. That trend is evident in
revenue growth, he said, noting that companies with the least
amount of foreign exposure saw their revenue grow 6.8 percent in
the first quarter, compared with a 5 percent gain for companies
with the most foreign exposure.
Golub recommends companies with low foreign sales exposure,
such as Target Corp, Comcast Corp, JetBlue
Airways, International Paper and Whole Foods
Market.
Target, for instance, gets all of its revenue from the
United States, according to Thomson Reuters data.
JetBlue gets 74 percent of its revenue in the United States
and 26 percent in the Caribbean. Delta Air Lines, by
comparison, brings in 64 percent of its revenue domestically.
Adam Parker, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley,
is taking a sector-by-sector approach to domestically focused
companies. Factoring in things such as dividend yield, current
price-to-earnings ratio compared with the company's five-year
history, and capital spending to sales, Parker identified types
of companies that he believes will outperform regardless of the
pace of the economy.
His top picks: healthcare equipment, healthcare providers
and pharmaceuticals. He likes companies such as St. Jude Medical
Inc, whose products include pacemakers and
defibrillators.
St. Jude shares are trading at a dividend yield of 2.33
percent and a P/E ratio of 16, roughly in line with the broader
Standard & Poor's 500 Index. The shares are up 15 percent this
year but remain 21 percent below their 52-week high of $49.79.
Investors who want to take a broader approach to the
healthcare sector could opt for a fund like the $850 million
Vanguard Health Care ETF, which costs 19 cents per $100
invested and offers a dividend yield of 1.8 percent.
WIDE MOATS
Some analysts suggest looking for options that will pay
large dividends while waiting for the job market to improve.
Bill Stone, chief investment strategist at PNC Asset
Management, said real estate investment trusts (REITS) continue
to hold promise despite strong gains in the sector.
"The jobs picture has been anemic lately, but (REITS) offer
a pretty stable portion of the housing market and come with high
yields that pay you for waiting," he said. Apartment vacancies
are at a 10-year low, helping make U.S. apartments the best
performing sector of the commercial real estate market,
according to Reis Inc.
Essex Property Trust, for instance, owns nearly
33,000 apartment units along the West Coast. Its shares are up
11 percent this year and offer a dividend yield of 2.8 percent.
Equity Residential owns nearly 122,000 units in 15
states and the District of Columbia. Its shares are also up 11
percent and offer a yield of 2.1 percent.
Ken Himmler, president of Integrated Asset Management, a
Los-Angeles based wealth adviser with $100 million in assets
under management, said he is "extremely bearish on the economy."
As a result, he is putting clients who are not dependent on
dividend income into defensive stocks like Kimberly Clark
and Verizon.
He said such companies have competitive advantages that give
them higher "economic moats" - things like strong brand names
and pricing power that could discourage would-be competitors
from entering the fray.
Investors who want to take a broader defensive bet could opt
for the recently launched Market Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat
ETF, a $33 million fund that holds companies such as
Amazon.com, Pfizer and Compass Minerals
International, which have firm holds on their markets.
The fund, which costs 49 cents per $100 invested, is down
2.4 percent since its launch in late April, slightly less than
the 3 percent drop in the S&P 500 index.