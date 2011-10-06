UPDATE 1-Obama says Jobs visionary, great American innovator

(Adds more from statement; details)
WASHINGTON Oct 5 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Wednesday remembered Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder Steve
Jobs as a visionary and great American innovator.
Jobs died on Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long battle
with pancreatic cancer. His death was announced by Apple.
"Steve was among the greatest of American innovators -
brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he
could change the world, and talented enough to do it," Obama
said in a statement.
"The world has lost a visionary. And there may be no
greater tribute to Steve's success than the fact that much of
the world learned of his passing on a device he invented,"
Obama said.
