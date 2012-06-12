Around world, companies loath to add jobs -survey

| NEW YORK, June 12
NEW YORK, June 12 Hiring prospects have improved
slightly in the United States and other major economies but
companies are only adding workers when they have to, according
to a survey by Manpower Group, the global employment
services giant.
Manpower in a quarterly survey describes a vicious circle in
which stronger consumer spending is being reined in by weak
hiring, and vice versa. Spooked by Europe's ongoing debt crisis
and a slowdown in China, hiring managers in large economies are
reluctant to invest in staff until they see a rebound in demand
for their goods and services.
"Companies are in tune with their demand and surroundings,"
Manpower Chief Executive Jeff Joerres said. "Hiring has been put
into only-if-necessary mode. They can spring back, but there
were too many times in the last 36 months when they thought it
was safe to go in the water and only found out it wasn't."
Manpower's survey of 41 major economies found hiring
intentions had strengthened in 17 countries and territories
compared with the previous quarter, including in India, Japan
and the United States.
Hiring intentions were unchanged in eight economies and
weaker in 16, including in Brazil and Germany, the survey found.
The U.S. net employment outlook, which measures the
difference between those adding jobs and those cutting them,
rose to a seasonally adjusted plus-11, up from plus-10 in the
previous quarter.
The measure, which correlates with government employment
data, marked the third consecutive quarterly increase and
suggests U.S. payrolls will grow at a slightly faster pace in
the third quarter than in the second. Manpower says its index is
a directional indicator rather than a predictor of the size of
job gains.
Its poll of 18,000 U.S. hiring managers follows two months
of disappointing U.S. jobs growth. The U.S. economy added just
69,000 jobs last month, less than half what was expected, and
the unemployment rate ticked back up to 8.2 percent.
GERMANY 0, GRAVITY 1
Germany, whose economy has appeared relatively unscathed by
Europe's debt problems, is likely looking at a period of weaker
hiring. Job prospects in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, are
down for the fourth quarter in a row to the lowest level in
almost three years, partly reflecting weaker exports to China, a
major market.
"You can't defy gravity forever," Joerres said. "As the rest
of the world slows, they, too, will come with it."
Manpower cited drugmaker Bayer AG ; automaker
Opel, a unit of General Motors, and the Siemens unit
Osram among major German companies planning to trim
their work forces.
Greece, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and Ireland were
other European countries in which job prospects have weakened
for the third quarter. In the UK, employer sentiment is "tepid"
as slumps in construction and financial services helped push the
economy back into recession, Manpower said.
India's hiring plans are the strongest globally for the
third quarter in a row, amid robust growth in services and
retail. Stronger job security is prompting more Indian nationals
to return to India.
Japan's consumer and construction sectors have helped lift
the hiring outlook in that country to its best level since 2008,
spurred by the rebuilding effort after last year's destructive
tsunami. China's jobs outlook was unchanged from the prior
quarter.
In Latin America, employers are more cautious in Argentina
and in Brazil, whose hiring outlook is the weakest since early
2010. Employers in Peru, Costa Rica and Guatemala are also a
little less bullish, but their counterparts in Colombia and
Panama are more willing to take on new workers.