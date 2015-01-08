YOUR MONEY-Payroll 'leap year' will boost coffers for workers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 8 If you are an employee who is
paid every two weeks, you may be in for a nice surprise this
year.
For many employees, 2015 is a pay period leap year, meaning
that there are 27 pay periods during the 52-week calendar year
instead of the usual 26. This quirk happens about every 11
years, delivering a cash bonanza for many workers.
Some employers will be paying that 27th paycheck on top of
regular salary, resulting in about a 4 percent annual raise,
while others will redistribute the set salary among 27 checks.
"It all depends what's in your employment contract," says
Debby Salam, director of payroll information management at Ernst
& Young, one of the top four accounting firms.
Benefits also need to be redistributed and employees need to
pay attention to the tax and retirement consequences to getting
an unplanned cash infusion, it is not really a bonus. Those who
have any biweekly payments - on mortgages or car loans, for
example - should check to see if they will owe an extra payment.
The math behind this quirk is fairly simple: 26 pay periods
only account for 364 days each year - 14x26, for those who like
equations. The 365th days add up to a whole pay period over
time, depending on what day you get paid and national holidays.
For employees who are paid weekly, an extra check comes
every five or six years. Pay schedules reset back to normal the
following year.
"It's not that you're getting a bonus, you did work the
extra time," says Doug Hass, a labor and employment law attorney
for Franczek Radelet, based in Chicago.
For employees paid on Fridays, 2015 is a prime year since
Jan. 1, 2016, falls on payday of what would be the last pay
period in the year, so checks would presumably go out on Dec.
31. Employees who typically make $60,000 would make $62,307
after their 27th check.
You can get your paycheck schedule and details of your
company's plan for payment from your human resources department,
Hass says.
SMART SPENDING
After that comes the fun - and the responsibility - for
employees of spending the money. Certified financial planner
Kate Holmes, founder of Belmore Financial in Las Vegas, says she
remembers watching her friends gleefully splurge with their
unexpected checks 11 years ago.
But today, she urges responsible spending.
The dollar amount will be different for everyone. Her
advice: come up with percentages on how you will allocate the
money - for example, 50 percent to debt, 25 percent to savings
and 25 percent to fun.
"This takes the emotional aspect out of it," Holmes says.
On the retirement and tax front, consider whether the extra
paycheck will push you over the limit for 401(k) savings if you
are close to the maximum contribution, Holmes says. Most payroll
systems will notice that, and stop accepting contributions,
which means your last few checks of the years could be even
bigger.
The income boost could have tax implications, pushing people
close to a higher tax bracket over the edge. And some high-paid
workers could be saddled with the Alternative Minimum Tax, which
limits the deductions a person can take against income. Also,
means-tested benefits - such as disability or health insurance -
could be affected if you are suddenly making more.
But for workers with lagging retirement savings, the extra
paycheck is a great opportunity to save more.
"You can tell HR, I want to put 50 percent of my (extra)
paycheck into my 401(k). It's usually pretty flexible," Holmes
says. "You can even have a whole paycheck go in and then be done
contributing for the year."
(Editing by Lauren Young, G Crosse)