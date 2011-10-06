Online scammers seek to profit from the death of Steve Jobs

BOSTON Oct 6 Online scammers are already
attempting to capitalize on the death of Steve Jobs with a
bogus offer to Facebook users for free iPads in his memory.
Computer anti-virus firm Sophos said that the scammers
urged Facebook users to click on a link to register for free
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products, then requested they complete
online surveys or enter gambling sites. The scammers profit
when users click through those links because they get
commissions based on the amount of traffic they bring to the
websites, said Graham Cluley, a researcher with Sophos.
While this particular scam did not involve any computer
viruses, online criminals could be planning more malicious
campaigns focused on the death of Jobs.
"They could just as easily have taken those users to a
webpage containing malicious code or a phishing page designed
to steal credentials," Cluley said on the Sophos blog.
The scam, while tasteless, wasn't all that original.
Computer fraudsters frequently attract prey by linking news of
the latest tragedy or celebrity gossip to offers for free
products, then packaging them in tainted Facebook messages,
Tweets or emails.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle, editing by Bernard Orr)