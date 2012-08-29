US SEC nears lift of ban on advertising private stock offerings

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 29 U.S. securities regulators
are expected on Wednesday to propose lifting a long-standing ban
on general advertising for private securities offerings, a
measure that some say will spur economic growth but one which
critics fear could pave the way for fraud.
The rule, required by the controversial JOBS Act passed by
Congress earlier this year, would allow companies to advertise
to investors so long as they take "reasonable steps" to verify
that the purchasers are "accredited investors."
Accredited investors include those with net worth of at
least $1 million or an annual income of at least $200,000.
But even as the Securities and Exchange Commission prepared
for a vote on the proposal later on Wednesday, it expressed
concern that the rule's rollback may have the potential to harm
investors.
"I recognize that there are very real concerns about the
potential impact of lifting the ban on general solicitation,"
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said in prepared remarks.
"While I'm prepared to bring forward today's narrow
proposal, I look forward to the continued examination of this
critically important market."
It is the first rule the SEC has proposed as part of the
JOBS Act, which was signed by President Barack Obama in April.
The law scales back a variety of securities regulations with the
aim of helping smaller companies raise capital and spur job
growth.
The law passed Congress with bipartisan support, but faced
opposition from consumer and investor advocates as well as some
Democrats who said the law goes too far in cutting back
important investor protections.