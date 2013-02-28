版本:
N.J. jury awards woman $7.76 mln punitive damages for vaginal mesh

Feb 28 A New Jersey jury on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $7.76 million in punitive damages to a South Dakota nurse who claimed harm from the company's now-recalled Prolift vaginal mesh.

The diversified healthcare company said in a statement that it would "vigorously" appeal the award from the Atlantic City jury. The jury on Monday awarded the same woman $3.35 million in other compensation, saying J&J failed to adequately warn her doctors of potential dangers from the vaginal mesh implant made by J&J's Ethicon subsidiary.
