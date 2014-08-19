Strong pound hits John Menzies' first-half profit

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
Aug 19 John Menzies Plc reported a 9 percent fall in first-half profit as a strong pound cut earnings at its aviation services unit that earns largely in other currencies.
Underlying pretax profit dropped to 20.7 million pounds ($34.6 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 22.8 million pounds a year earlier.
At constant currency, turnover rose 2.7 percent to 1.03 billion pounds, said John Menzies, whose interests are split between lucrative aviation services and a struggling distribution business. ($1 = 0.5980 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering