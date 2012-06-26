New Issue- John Deere sells $1.6 bln notes in 3 parts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
June 26 John Deere Capital Corp on Tueday sold $1.6 billion of senior notes in 3-parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: JOHN DEERE TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 04/25/2014 +15 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/25/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/29/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 0.95 PCT MATURITY 06/29/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.973 FIRST PAY 12/29/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 0.959 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/29/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.8 PCT MATURITY 01/27/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.726 FIRST PAY 01/27/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.83 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/29/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.