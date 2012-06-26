版本:
New Issue- John Deere sells $1.6 bln notes in 3 parts

June 26 John Deere Capital Corp on
Tueday sold $1.6 billion of senior notes in 3-parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: JOHN DEERE
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    04/25/2014  
                +15 BPS 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/25/2012   
MOODY'S A2      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  06/29/2012 
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 0.95 PCT    MATURITY    06/29/2015   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.973   FIRST PAY   12/29/2012   
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 0.959 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/29/2012 
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A
    
TRANCHE 3
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.8 PCT     MATURITY    01/27/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.726   FIRST PAY   01/27/2013   
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.83 PCT     SETTLEMENT  06/29/2012 
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

