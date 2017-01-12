UPDATE 1-Britain's John Lewis to ramp up investment to meet online demand

(Adds background, ASOS)
LONDON Jan 12 Britain's biggest department
store John Lewis said it needed to invest heavily in its online
business this year after 40 percent of total sales came from the
internet over Christmas, showing the speed of change ripping
through the industry.
Britons have embraced online shopping in recent years, with
new collaborations enabling shoppers to buy online and pick up
goods at a network of third-party outlets such as petrol
stations, railway stations and post offices.
The drive to make online shopping fit more easily into
customers' lives has ramped up sales and put Britain at the
forefront of the move, with trading updates released this week
showing those firms with the best online offerings performing
strongly.
Online-only fashion retailer ASOS said on Thursday
it would also accelerate the pace of its infrastructure
investment as it expects sales to rise by nearly a third this
year following bumper demand over the Christmas period.
"Although we expect to report profits up on last year,
trading profit is under pressure," said Charlie Mayfield,
chairman of the John Lewis Partnership. "This reflects the
greater changes taking place across the retail sector. We expect
those to quicken, especially in the next 12 months."
John Lewis has been among those leading the way in online
sales in recent years but it said on Thursday that although it
had enjoyed a strong Christmas performance, it now needed to
rebuild to prepare the business for even faster change.
John Lewis said it would speed up aspects of its strategy,
which would involve a period of significant change, investment
and innovation. It did not say how much it would spend on the
programme.
The John Lewis Partnership, which also owns the upmarket
Waitrose supermarkets, said it also expected profit to be
affected next year by increasing costs linked to the fall in the
pound following the vote to leave the European Union.
The John Lewis department store posted underlying sales up
2.7 over the six weeks to December 31, with online sales up 11.8
percent and shop sales up 0.8 percent. Waitrose like-for-like
sales rose 2.8 percent.
