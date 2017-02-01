UPDATE 2-Johnson Controls' sales growth falls short of its estimate

(Adds COO and analyst comments, share move)

Feb 1 Johnson Controls International Plc's quarterly organic sales growth fell short of its estimate, hurt by weakness in its biggest business, and the multi-industry U.S. manufacturer forecast current-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations.

The company's shares fell nearly 4 percent to $42.25 in late morning trade.

Johnson Controls forecast second-quarter earnings per share of 48-50 cents, below the average analyst estimate of 53 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, however, reiterated its fiscal 2017 earnings per share forecast of $2.60-$2.75.

"Investors may be neutral or negative on the slow organic start and second half-weighted year," Cowen & Co analyst Gautam Khanna wrote in a note.

The company's organic sales rose just 1 percent in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 and were below its forecast of 2-3 percent growth.

Total sales rose marginally to $7.10 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $7.15 billion.

Sales in Johnson Controls' building technologies and solutions business, the company's biggest, fell 2.4 percent to $5.20 billion. Organic sales dropped 1 percent in the business, which makes air conditioning and heating equipment and fire detection products.

"Now that were off to a little bit slower start than we expected, that will put pressure to get to the higher end of the organic growth range (of 2-4 percent for the division for fiscal 2017)," Chief Operating Officer George Oliver said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday..

The sales fall in the unit, which accounted for 73 percent of Johnson Controls' total sales, was due to lower revenues from performance contracting and industrial refrigeration businesses.

While performance contracting sales were hurt by federal government budget delays, sales of industrial refrigeration products were pressured by weakness in oil and gas markets, Oliver said.

Sales in the company's power solutions business, which makes automotive batteries, rose 9.2 percent to $1.90 billion in the quarter. Organic sales rose 7 percent in the division, which contributed 27 percent to the company's total sales.

This was Johnson Controls' first full quarter of results after completing the acquisition of fire protection and security company Tyco International Plc in September.

In October, Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls also completed the spin-off of its automotive seating business, now known as Adient Plc.

Net income from continuing operations rose 11.1 percent to $502 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 52 cents. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)