Johnson Controls settles SEC bribery probe for $14.4 mln

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Johnson Controls Inc has agreed to pay $14.4 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that a Chinese unit used sham vendors to make illegal payments to employees of Chinese state-owned shipyards and others, the regulator said on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Justice declined to bring related criminal charges against the maker of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, "despite the bribery" by employees, that agency said in a June 21 letter made public on Monday.
Johnson Controls agreed in January to buy Tyco International Plc for about $16.5 billion.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei