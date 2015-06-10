UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls explores strategic options for automotive business

(Adds details, background, shares)
June 10 Johnson Controls Inc is
exploring strategic options for the separation of its automotive
business to focus on high-margin heating and cooling businesses.
Shares of Johnson Controls were up 4.6 percent at $53.95 in
premarket trading on Wednesday.
The automotive business, which makes seating and interiors
for vehicles, accounted for 52 percent of sales of $42.83
billion in 2014.
The heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems
business contributed 33 percent to total sales last year, while
power solutions, which makes lead-acid auto batteries, accounted
for 15 percent.
The automotive business reported just 1 percent growth in
revenue, excluding the impact of dollar, in the second quarter
ended March 31.
The company said it had no specific timetable for the
completion of the review, which includes a range of strategic
options for the automotive business.
Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners are the financial
advisers on the review.
Up to Tuesday's close of $51.56 on the New York Stock
Exchange, Johnson Controls' stock had risen about 7 pct this
year.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)