Johnson Controls shares could rise 20 pct -Barron's

July 13 Johnson Controls, the U.S.
industrial conglomerate, could see its shares rise 20 percent
within the next 12-18 months, partly thanks to a joint venture
with China's state-owned car maker, SAIC Motor,
according to Barron's financial newspaper.
In May, Johnson Controls entered its slow growing auto
interior business into a joint venture with China's SAIC.
Johnson receives a 30 percent stake in the venture, which will
generate about $7.5 billion in annual revenue when it gets
started in 2015.
Johnson's CEO, Alex Molinaroli, has also increased the
company's dividend by 16 percent and begun a $3 billion share
repurchase program, the newspaper said.
