Johnson Controls to build fourth battery plant in China

BRIEF-NORONT RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON RING OF FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
* NORONT RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON RING OF FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES, AND ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF INTEREST SHARES
June 9 Johnson Controls Inc, a U.S. maker of car batteries and heating and ventilation equipment, said it would build its fourth automotive battery plant in China through a joint venture with an affiliate of Beijing Automotive Industry Group Co Ltd.
The more than $200 million plant, in which Binzhou Bohai Piston Co Ltd is the other partner, will employ 650 people and will be used to manufacture both conventional and absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries.
Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2017 in Binzhou, Shandong Province, with production starting two years later.
Johnson Controls other battery plants in China are in Shenyang, Chongqing and Changxing. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* NORONT RESOURCES PROVIDES UPDATE ON RING OF FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES, AND ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF INTEREST SHARES
* Citibank nearly doubles fee-free atm network across the u.s. With new cardtronics agreement
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration