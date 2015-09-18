版本:
Johnson Controls to cut 3,000 jobs

Sept 18 U.S. auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc said it would cut as many as 3,000 jobs over the next two years as part of its ongoing cost savings program.

The company said the job cuts represent about 2.5 percent of its total workforce and would deliver up to $250 million in annual cost savings. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

