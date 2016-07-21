版本:
Johnson Controls' building efficiency segment growth driven by North America, Asia

July 21 Johnson Controls Inc's building efficiency segment growth was driven by growth in both North America and Asia, CEO Alex Molinaroli said on Thursday during a conference call with analysts following its third quarter earnings.

Growth in North American was pegged at three percent, while growth in Asia was pegged at 9 percent.

"We're seeing some strength in China, which is really encouraging," Molinaroli said. (Reporting By Meredith Davis)

