Johnson Controls profit rose in third quarter

July 24 Johnson Controls Inc., the largest U.S. auto supplier, reported a higher quarterly net profit driven by gains in the automotive industry.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $503 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $230 million or 34 cents per share, in the same quarter, a year ago.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share was 91 cents. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter at 90 cents.

Last month the company said it was exploring options to exit the automotive seating business to focus on its higher-margin building efficiency and automotive battery operations.

(Reporting By Meredith Davis)

