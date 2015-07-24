UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls profit rose on improved margins

(Adds details, comment)

July 24 Johnson Controls Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, reported a higher quarterly net profit, on higher margins across the company's main three business segments.

"Our automotive and power businesses delivered significant margin improvements, while building efficiency saw higher revenues, backlog and orders," Alex Molinaroli, Johnson Controls chairman and chief executive officer said in a statement.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $503 million, or 76 cents per share, compared with $230 million or, 34 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations was 91 cents per share, slightly exceeding the 90 cents expected by analysts.

The company said net revenue dropped to $9.6 billion, from $9.8 billion in the same quarter last year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, sales increased 5 percent.

Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, sales increased in the company's power solutions and building efficiency segments.

Last month the company said it was exploring options to exit the automotive seating business to focus on its higher-margin building efficiency and automotive battery operations.

Johnson Controls said it plans to pursue a tax-free spin-off of its automotive experience business. In 12 months, the segment will operate as an independent, publicly traded company with Bruce McDonald as chief executive; he is now vice chairman and vice president of the company.

