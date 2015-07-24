UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls profit rose on improved margins

(Adds details, comment)
July 24 Johnson Controls Inc, the
largest U.S. auto parts supplier, reported a higher quarterly
net profit, on higher margins across the company's main three
business segments.
"Our automotive and power businesses delivered significant
margin improvements, while building efficiency saw higher
revenues, backlog and orders," Alex Molinaroli, Johnson Controls
chairman and chief executive officer said in a statement.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $503 million,
or 76 cents per share, compared with $230 million or, 34 cents
per share, in the same quarter a year ago.
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations was 91
cents per share, slightly exceeding the 90 cents expected by
analysts.
The company said net revenue dropped to $9.6 billion, from
$9.8 billion in the same quarter last year. Excluding the impact
of foreign exchange, sales increased 5 percent.
Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, sales
increased in the company's power solutions and building
efficiency segments.
Last month the company said it was exploring options to exit
the automotive seating business to focus on its higher-margin
building efficiency and automotive battery operations.
Johnson Controls said it plans to pursue a tax-free spin-off
of its automotive experience business. In 12 months, the segment
will operate as an independent, publicly traded company with
Bruce McDonald as chief executive; he is now vice chairman and
vice president of the company.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)