CORRECTED-Johnson Controls quarterly income rises

(Corrects non-GAAP EPS comparison in paragraph 3 to a revised "97 cents," not unchanged from $1.04)

Oct 29 Johnson Controls Inc., which makes automotive batteries and building heating and cooling units, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday.

Excluding transaction, integration, separation costs and non-recurring items, income from continuing operations was $939 million, up from $911 million in the previous year, the company said.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share was $1.04, up from a revised 97 cents in the same period a year ago. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.01.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, said in July it planned to spin off its low-margin automotive interiors business segment into a separate publicly traded entity within 12 months and would focus on growing its battery-manufacturing and building heating and cooling segments. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)