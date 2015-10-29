CORRECTED-Johnson Controls quarterly income rises

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
(Corrects non-GAAP EPS comparison in paragraph 3 to a revised "97 cents," not unchanged from $1.04)
Oct 29 Johnson Controls Inc., which makes automotive batteries and building heating and cooling units, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday.
Excluding transaction, integration, separation costs and non-recurring items, income from continuing operations was $939 million, up from $911 million in the previous year, the company said.
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share was $1.04, up from a revised 97 cents in the same period a year ago. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.01.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, said in July it planned to spin off its low-margin automotive interiors business segment into a separate publicly traded entity within 12 months and would focus on growing its battery-manufacturing and building heating and cooling segments. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)