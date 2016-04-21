UPDATE 2-Johnson Controls merger with Tyco, Adient spin both on track

(Recasts lead, adds stocks move, analyst comment)
April 21 Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc
said on Thursday its merger with Ireland-based Tyco
International Plc is to close on Oct. 1 in a move that
would lower its tax rate.
During a conference call with analysts Johnson Controls CFO
Brian Stief said the company expects the 17 percent tax rate to
be sustainable through fiscal year 2017. The tax rate was
previously 19 percent.
While the North American headquarters will remain in
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the international headquarters for the
combined company will be in Ireland.
Earlier this month the U.S. Treasury Dept unveiled new rules
to curb "tax inversions," which forced U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc
to terminate its $160 billion agreement to acquire Botox
maker Allergan Plc.
The Johnson Controls deal triggered criticism from
Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie
Sanders when it was announced in January.
The company posted a quarterly loss on Thursday, due to
higher costs, but earnings before special items exceeded
analysts' estimates, boosting the shares more than 4 percent.
Johnson Controls said it had a net loss of $530 million, or
82 cents per share, for the second quarter ended March 31,
compared with a year-earlier profit of $529 million, or 80 cents
per share.
Despite the loss, investors likely viewed the fundamental
business operations as positive, said Efraim Levy, S&P Global
Market Intelligence analyst.
Excluding transaction integration, separation costs and
other non-recurring items, the profit of 86 cents per share beat
analysts' estimates of 82 cents.
Revenue fell to $9.0 billion from $9.2 billion.
Johnson Controls raised its fiscal 2016 earnings outlook to
a range of $3.85 to $4.00, excluding special items, from a prior
forecast of $3.70 to $3.90, citing a drop in the annual tax rate
to 17 percent from 19 percent as well as a stronger operational
performance.
The Wisconsin-based company said it expected third-quarter
earnings per share of $1.01 to $1.04, also excluding items.
Johnson Controls said the separation of its Adient
automotive seating business was on track for Oct. 31.
Shares of Johnson Controls rose 4.8 percent to $41.66 during
morning trading.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago and Radhika
Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Cynthia
Osterman)