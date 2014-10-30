版本:
2014年 10月 30日

Johnson Controls quarterly profit triples

Oct 30 Johnson Controls Inc's profit tripled in the fourth quarter, driven by higher sales of its car seats in North America and a lower income tax provision.

Net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $309 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $105 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $10.98 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
